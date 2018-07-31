Re: the July 28 article "Monastery developer agrees to drop height, won't pursue student housing."
Congratulations to Councilman Steve Kozachik and developer Ross Rulney for coming to a cooperative agreement on the development of the Benedictine Monastery. Their willingness to work together, to not throw their hands up and walk away, appears to have resulted in compromise in the true meaning of the word — one in which both sides give something up and both sides gain something. Thank you, gentlemen.
Bonnie Wehle
Midtown
