Letter: thanks for election info

Re: the Sept. 20 article "AZ voters to decide these ballot measures."
Thanks to the AZ DAILY STAR for the info about the proposals in the upcoming election. The thick "Arizona 2022 General Election Publicity Pamphlet" we all received is comprehensive but also intimidating. The breakdown in The Star included who opposed or supported the proposal. This made the somewhat confusing proposal, easier to understand and helped to make a decision on how to vote.
John Blackwell
Midtown
