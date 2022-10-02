Letter: Thanks for for extra time

While reading the paper this Sunday morning I came to realize that I now have extra time every morning. The weekly comics and puzzles are not as good as they used to be. Most of Sunday’s Comics and puzzles are nothing that I’m interested in. In my opinion, you took something that was not broke and ruined it. I have more free time every day now that I’m not wasting my time doing those things that I enjoyed.. Thank you. I think?
Terri Mackey
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.