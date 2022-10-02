 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thanks for for extra time

  • Comments

While reading the paper this Sunday morning I came to realize that I now have extra time every morning. The weekly comics and puzzles are not as good as they used to be. Most of Sunday’s Comics and puzzles are nothing that I’m interested in. In my opinion, you took something that was not broke and ruined it. I have more free time every day now that I’m not wasting my time doing those things that I enjoyed.. Thank you. I think?

Terri Mackey

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Katie Hobbs for Democracy

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, made the right call for a Clean Elections Commission town-hall event rather than a TV …

Letter: Colorado River Aqueduct

California draws water off the Colorado River through an aqueduct that runs from Parker to Los Angeles. Southern California has many more mill…

Letter: Purple Makes GOP See Red

I’ve seen this movie before. When I moved to California in 1974, Ronald Reagan was governor, and the state was red, red, red. When I left in 1…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News