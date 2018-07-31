Re: the July 28 article "Monastery developer agrees to drop height, won't pursue student housing."
Apparently, the Benedictine Sanctuary of Perpetual Adoration will live to see another day. Fortunately, there are those out there in the business world who still appreciate aesthetics and a feel for community. Thanks to the council members who fought for the sparing of this beautiful, historic structure. This edifice is very much a part of Tucson history and its architectural past.
Ken Wright
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.