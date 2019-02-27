Hello from Michigan. I'm not sure if you are aware, but someone snapped a photo of your Feb. 23 "We might as well be Michigan" front page and shared it on Facebook. It has been making the rounds here with lots of laughing emojis. The giant photo featured what we call "a dusting." While we know that the snow is unusual for you, here it is just another day in February. (Tonight's forecast: another 5 to 7 inches.)
The Michigan headline showed up on our Facebook timelines around the same time a bomb cyclone/blizzard hit "up north," shutting down all roads including I-75. This is something that simply does not happen. With cabin fever taking hold, the hilarity of "We might as well be Michigan" was perfection. Thanks for that!
Jessie Pilly
Davison, Mich.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.