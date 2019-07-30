Re: the July 25 special section "JULY TIME MACHINE."
The special was a delight to read! It was very interesting to see a copy of an old Daily Star newspaper and then a brief discussion of the article that was highlighted. Some were national events and some were Tucson or Southern Arizona news. However they all brought back memories of important events in history.
I had just restarted home delivery of the paper the day before. I forget at times how long our local Tucson paper has been in existence. Thank you, Arizona Daily Star, for publishing that enjoyable look back in time!
Kathy Garrett
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.