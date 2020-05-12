Letter: Thanks for the Mother's Day Story from Fitz
Letter: Thanks for the Mother's Day Story from Fitz

Re: the May 10 article "A Mother's Day shrine filled with Polaroids, memories."

Thanks David Fitzsimmons for the wonderful story on his recollection of his Mother on this Mother's Day. As usual, Fitz hit another home run with his thoughtful recall of his Mother and simpler times. The story pulls us out of these uncertain times right now, and reminds us how important the basic things in life are right now.

Long live Artha Jean Fitzsimmons and all the other Great Mothers around the World!

David Keating

East side

