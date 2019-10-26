Re: the Oct. 20 article "HARD DRUGS BYPASS BORDER WALL CAN NEW BARRIER SOLVE OLD PROBLEM?."
Thank you for the border article by Prendergast and Devoid in the Sunday issue. They clearly found, analyzed, and reported on a lot of data not generally available to describe drug trafficking across the border. It is the kind of information we need to make rational and effective decisions and I hope the article finds its way to policy-makers' reading lists. Tony Davis' article on the on-going problems with aquifer over-pumping was equally valuable. Arizona voters and policy-makers need to know this to help develop effective water management policies.
Beth Grindell
Midtown
