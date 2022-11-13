Letter: Thanks for writing

Now that the midterm election is over I would like to express my gratitude for all the people who took the time to write a letter or article during the last few weeks. Although I often do not agree with opinions, I am sincerely grateful to the writers. I read the letters to the editor every day and am really impressed with my fellow citizens. I find it heartening to realize that there are so many thoughtful, intelligent people around me.
Thank you all!
BARBARA TANZILLO
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.