 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thanks for writing

  • Comments

Now that the midterm election is over I would like to express my gratitude for all the people who took the time to write a letter or article during the last few weeks. Although I often do not agree with opinions, I am sincerely grateful to the writers. I read the letters to the editor every day and am really impressed with my fellow citizens. I find it heartening to realize that there are so many thoughtful, intelligent people around me.

Thank you all!

BARBARA TANZILLO

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: Egomaniacs

My long years have been lived in a wonderful free country where I could grow to a human maximum for myself, free in a Democracy. And now I’m s…

Letter: Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly's military service is commendable. For that, I have the utmost respect for him! I can identify! He and I, in a different time, enga…

Letter: I used to be a Republican

“I used to be a Republican.” I’ve heard that statement a lot lately. In fact, I too, “used to be a Republican.” As were my parents and grandpa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News