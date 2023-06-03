I am thrilled that Governor Hobbs vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have banned the use of photo radar and red light cameras. I thought the GOP called itself the party of "law and order," so why they oppose catching bad drivers and criminals is beyond me. Since moving to Tucson, I have been appalled at the number of people who run red lights - not by a little, but blatantly! Even when I get the green light, I never advance into the intersection until I have looked both ways to make sure there isn't someone trying to rush through the red light, even though they have time to stop. Honestly, I think running red lights is a sport for some.