Just a quick letter of Thanks to Mayor Jonathan Rothschild. And congratulations on a great eight year run being a great mayor and representative of Tucson. Your service to the community is much appreciated.
During Mayor Rothschild's Two Terms as Mayor, he has vastly improved the business environment in Tucson, and also worked to improve trade between Mexico and Southern Arizona. He has also been instrumental in greatly improving our Downtown Tucson and much of the City.
In addition to this, he has also been heavily involved in participating in Community Events and helps with volunteering with Non-Profit Organizations. He is also very responsive to all members of the community who contact him via phone or e-mail.
In summary, Mayor Rothschild is a Man of Integrity who will be greatly missed. I only hope our next City Mayor is half the Person that Mayor Rothschild is. Job Well Done Sir ! Enjoy some time now..........
David Keating
East side
