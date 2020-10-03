 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thanks Senator Sinema
View Comments

Letter: Thanks Senator Sinema

I would like to thank the office of Senator Kirsten Sinema for helping me to finally receive my stimulus. Since May, when I received notice that my funds had been sent (they were not), I have been attempting to actually get the money. After numerous calls, hours on hold and the inevitable disconnect, I contacted Senator Sinema’s office for help. I received my money in approximately 10 days. Thanks to her excellent staff for their prompt and caring work. This is one reason why every vote counts.

Danielle Griffin

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: It's Personal

Because I care about my health, I cannot support politicians whose willful disregard of science continue to put me and my family at risk. Beca…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News