Letter: Thanks Senator Sinema

I would like to thank the office of Senator Kirsten Sinema for helping me to finally receive my stimulus. Since May, when I received notice that my funds had been sent (they were not), I have been attempting to actually get the money. After numerous calls, hours on hold and the inevitable disconnect, I contacted Senator Sinema’s office for help. I received my money in approximately 10 days. Thanks to her excellent staff for their prompt and caring work. This is one reason why every vote counts.
Danielle Griffin
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
