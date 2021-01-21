Letter: Thanks TMC for Covid vaccination

In the last two days my wife and I were vaccinated for COVID 19 at TMC as part of the 1 B group. Although the registration process established by Pima County can be improved, the TMC component was done well. They provide a shuttle from Lot 11 to the Marshall BuildIng, lots of helpful staff to guide you through the line, and all had a smile on their faces under stressful conditions. The TMC leadership is to be congratulated for organizing an efficient operation in a short time period. We were in and out within an hour. Thank you TMC for serving the Tucson community.
Elias Toubassi
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.