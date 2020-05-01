Letter: thanks to a great public servant

My wife and I received our new voter registration cards in the mail today. I would love to thank Ann Rodriguez our Pima County Recorder for the excellent job she and her people for us in Pima County. Never a hitch and always doing the job without problems of any kind. It is a pleasure to see such an efficient and great job they do there and they need to be sent a thank you from voters. I appreciate the job well done and hope they keep it up without the chaos in other places we have seen happen in parts of Arizona. Thank you Ann and all your devoted people too.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
