 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thanks to Davis-Monthan
View Comments

Letter: Thanks to Davis-Monthan

  • Comments

Having spent Sunday afternoon enjoying the air show I came away greatly impressed with the dedication and hard work by all at Davis-Monthan AFB in presenting this spectacular attraction. Traffic control directing us to parking was exceptionally well organized and staffed by plenty of enthusiastic and helpful individuals. The gate entry security process was fast and efficient. Displays were laid out with plenty of space to walk about - or find shade under a wing. And of course the aerial acrobatics were phenomenal. Three cheers to Davis-Monthan!

Charles Nelson

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gosar and Riggs

As information about the Jan. 6 insurrection becomes clearer, it's obvious Paul Gosar and Andy Riggs, Republican Members of Congress, encourag…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News