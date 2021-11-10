Letter: Thanks to Davis-Monthan

Having spent Sunday afternoon enjoying the air show I came away greatly impressed with the dedication and hard work by all at Davis-Monthan AFB in presenting this spectacular attraction. Traffic control directing us to parking was exceptionally well organized and staffed by plenty of enthusiastic and helpful individuals. The gate entry security process was fast and efficient. Displays were laid out with plenty of space to walk about - or find shade under a wing. And of course the aerial acrobatics were phenomenal. Three cheers to Davis-Monthan!
Charles Nelson
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.