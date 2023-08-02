Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed more than 140 bills that had been passed by the Republican-controlled Arizona legislature. Many of these proposed laws were unnecessary. Many others were designed to restrict freedoms of our citizens, such as the freedom to vote and have our votes counted, the freedom for women to choose their reproductive healthcare, the freedom to avoid gun violence, the freedom for teachers and students in public schools and universities to teach and learn facts and truth, the freedom for Tucson and other cities to make decisions about local issues, and the freedom to protect our environment. Thanks to Governor Hobbs for protecting our freedoms.