 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thanks to Greg Hansen and Tony Davis
View Comments

Letter: Thanks to Greg Hansen and Tony Davis

  • Comments

I feel so lucky that both Greg Hansen and Tony Davis continue to provide depth, information and Tucson context to Star readers.

I rarely care about the sports pages, but read all of Hansen's 100 articles. Especially glad he provided a lot of focus on coaches at all levels/sports and the longterm positive support/example the best provide for their players. Also, the excellent historical context that he detailed on racism in sports.

Tony Davis not only covers the many environmental issues we face, but gives background/context. When I came to Tucson, the Sierra Club and Arizonans For Water Without Waste (Juel Rodak) were the only voices in town. Tony knows that history, and more from times before.

Grateful thanks to them both!

Carolyn Leigh

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Too many people

As a 50-year-plus citizen of Tucson I'm finally writing of something that's been on my mind for years. Many years ago I traveled by car from A…

Local-issues

Letter: I CHANGED MY MIND

I don’t normally follow state politics, but recent events caught my eye. First, the state legislature forbid the use of health protection meas…

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News