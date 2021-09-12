Letter: Thanks to Greg Hansen and Tony Davis

I feel so lucky that both Greg Hansen and Tony Davis continue to provide depth, information and Tucson context to Star readers.
I rarely care about the sports pages, but read all of Hansen's 100 articles. Especially glad he provided a lot of focus on coaches at all levels/sports and the longterm positive support/example the best provide for their players. Also, the excellent historical context that he detailed on racism in sports.
Tony Davis not only covers the many environmental issues we face, but gives background/context. When I came to Tucson, the Sierra Club and Arizonans For Water Without Waste (Juel Rodak) were the only voices in town. Tony knows that history, and more from times before.
Grateful thanks to them both!
Carolyn Leigh
West side
