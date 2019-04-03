In 1944 I enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for two and one-half years. I missed twice by two and one-half days being shipped to the Battle of the Bulge as a rifleman replacement. I completed my service state-side in two and one-half years. The American public thanked me for my service by having the G.I. Bill pay for my college chemical engineering degree, for which I am most grateful, which led to a satisfying career in industry.
Now when I go out wearing my cap with its "WWII Veteran' inscription, I invariably have people come up to me and thank me for my service. Actually I am very thankful to have been able to serve, and very much appreciate these heartfelt remarks. I am probably even more appreciative as an immigrant to have served in advance for all that the U.S.A. has done for me.
Gerald Lessells
West side
