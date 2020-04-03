Letter: Thanks to the Arizona Daily Star !

Sun Sounds of Arizona, a local not for profit organization, is a radio reading and information service that reads for those individuals that cannot read conventional print, due to a disability. We have volunteers who read from over two hundred publications each month, including daily readings of our own Arizona Daily Star. Due to the generosity of the Star's President and Publisher, John D'Orlando and his staff, the two copies of the Star that we receive daily are donated to us. All of us at Sun Sounds greatly appreciate the generous subscription donation from a true community partner. This allows us to continue to bring the local and national news to a generally under served population.
Murry Everson, Tucson Station Manager, Sun Sounds of Arizona
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
