Letter: Thanks to the Arizona Daily Star !
View Comments

Letter: Thanks to the Arizona Daily Star !

Sun Sounds of Arizona, a local not for profit organization, is a radio reading and information service that reads for those individuals that cannot read conventional print, due to a disability. We have volunteers who read from over two hundred publications each month, including daily readings of our own Arizona Daily Star. Due to the generosity of the Star's President and Publisher, John D'Orlando and his staff, the two copies of the Star that we receive daily are donated to us. All of us at Sun Sounds greatly appreciate the generous subscription donation from a true community partner. This allows us to continue to bring the local and national news to a generally under served population.

Murry Everson, Tucson Station Manager, Sun Sounds of Arizona

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News