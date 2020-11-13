Letter: Thanks to the Pima County Recorder

I feel very fortunate to have voted in Pima County in November 2020. Pima County Recorder, F. Ann Rodriguez, dealt with the additional concerns that voters had this year regarding the efficient and fair handling and counting of ballots. And, with Covid 19 as an added concern, mobilized extra opportunities for voters to submit ballots safely.
In her long term of office, Ms. Rodriguez has created a well oiled machine and all Pima County voters owe her gratitude and good wishes as she begins the next adventure - her retirement.
Peggy Wenrick
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
