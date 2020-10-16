Letter: Thanks to the Poll Workers

This morning (Tuesday) my wife and I went to the Pima County early voting site on Broadway to drop off our ballots. We were about ready to place our ballots in the blue bin when I overheard a lady in front of me ask if this bin was going to end up in some ditch (or some words similar to this). The young man there said that the bin would be handled securely. I was stunned! If this was some attempt at humor, it was rude, callous and definitely unnecessary.
I do not have adequate words to express my appreciation to the men and women working at these early drop off sites. You folks are Amazing! Please stay safe and Thank You!
Ray Rogers
Foothills

