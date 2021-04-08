Letter: Thanks to the Star Sports Team

Just a quick break from the rabid left wing and right wing letters to the editors. Throughout the last year with sports mostly shut down, the Star sports team has done a great job of keeping up the flow of interesting articles. A “Tip of the Hat” to the Sports Editor, Ryan Finley. In many cases, we were able to see local talent highlighted in stories that would have otherwise been overshadowed by the "bigger" picture. And special thanks to Greg Hansen for his stream of sports stories and comments in a time of little sports. It was good to see his work on the page A-1 a couple of times.
David Germain
East side
