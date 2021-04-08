 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thanks to the Star Sports Team
View Comments

Letter: Thanks to the Star Sports Team

  • Comments

Just a quick break from the rabid left wing and right wing letters to the editors. Throughout the last year with sports mostly shut down, the Star sports team has done a great job of keeping up the flow of interesting articles. A “Tip of the Hat” to the Sports Editor, Ryan Finley. In many cases, we were able to see local talent highlighted in stories that would have otherwise been overshadowed by the "bigger" picture. And special thanks to Greg Hansen for his stream of sports stories and comments in a time of little sports. It was good to see his work on the page A-1 a couple of times.

David Germain

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "Freedom"

"Freedom" to choose whether to be vaccinated against COVID includes the "freedom" to be infected, to infect other people, to fill hospital bed…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News