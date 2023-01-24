 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thanks to Tony Davis

  • Comments

Tony has produced an outstanding series of articles on Arizona's water issues and the background.

Barbara Tellman

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Kari Lake

Letter: Kari Lake

I've gotten calls from family & friends in other parts of the country asking " what the heck is going on with that Kari lake business down…

Letter: Mark Finchem

Letter: Mark Finchem

Please take your phony cowboy persona and your phony conspiracy theories and ride off into the sunset. Arizona does not want you. We have had enough.

Letter: Arizona's Shame

Letter: Arizona's Shame

I breathed a slight sigh of relief when many of the 2020 election deniers were defeated in Arizona's mid-terms. At least our state wouldn't co…

Letter: Traffic control

Letter: Traffic control

Driving in Tucson is perilous. Speeding is rampant and red light running a danger that increases with speed.

Letter: Well Done, Governor

Letter: Well Done, Governor

I saw a headline in your paper that said, "Ducey's Leadership Reshaped the State." Sure enough, when I looked at a new version of the U.S. map…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News