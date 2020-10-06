 Skip to main content
Letter: thankyou for the candidate chats
Thank you so much for the candidate chats. I watched the chats with Mark Kelly and Martha McSally and found them to be so much more informative than a debate or an endorsement. I appreciate you giving both candidates time and opportunity to answer questions and share their priorities. I know the questioners had their own opinions, which makes it even more commendable that you were able to put such valuable chats together. Thank you. I look forward to viewing more. I wish you could do a chat with Pres Trump and Joe Biden.

Thank you.

Sue Hainsworth

Susan Hainsworth

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

