Letter: thankyou for the candidate chats

Thank you so much for the candidate chats. I watched the chats with Mark Kelly and Martha McSally and found them to be so much more informative than a debate or an endorsement. I appreciate you giving both candidates time and opportunity to answer questions and share their priorities. I know the questioners had their own opinions, which makes it even more commendable that you were able to put such valuable chats together. Thank you. I look forward to viewing more. I wish you could do a chat with Pres Trump and Joe Biden.
Thank you.
Sue Hainsworth
Susan Hainsworth
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
