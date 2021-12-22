Letter: The 12 Days of Christmas

I don't know if anyone else is bothered by this, but I need to say that the 12 days of Christmas DON'T BEGIN UNTIL Dec 26 and go to Jan 6. Prior to the 25th the season is Advent, not Christmas. Everywhere I see stores, charities, and all manner of organizations using the misnomer to label something they are promoting. English kings would 'keep Christmas' and celebrate for 12 days until January 6. But alas, nowadays, everyone is 'done' with Christmas on the 26th.
Diane Simons
Oro Valley
