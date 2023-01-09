Letter: The 49.7 percent

What concerns me lately are the 49.7% Arizonans who voted for Kari Lake and others like her. Lake espoused voter fraud where there was none, election malfeasance where there was none, continued to deny election results when numerous courts ruled the results were legitimate, and she voiced support for many other unfounded radical allegations. When 49.7% of the electorate cannot tell truth from fiction and cannot deduce fact from blatant lies, we are on the cusp of an authoritarian take over. Because, what dictators like Mussolini, Hitler, Stalin and other dictators do - they lie, repeatedly embellish the lie, and then provide false data in support of the lie. And then gullible, uninformed, ignorant, and easily led people join the tribe that shouts a message they can easily understand, rally around, and cling to… Make America Great Again sounds familiar.