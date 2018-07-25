The TUSD Board should be commended for its efforts in the amelioration of the Cruelty and Barbarism of Donald Trump: the forcible removal of Children from their Parents and placing them in "holding cages". These Children are Prisoners of the United States Government; a violation, in fact, of the 8th Amendment of the Constitution for which Trump should be/must be Impeached!
I hope that TUSD will file a court Challenge if the Federal Government rejects TUSD efforts to offer Educational Programs to these Prisoner Immigrant Children. The TUSD Board/ Administration/Lawyers should consult Legal Immigration Experts and the ACLU.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
