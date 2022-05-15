Letter: The answer is at the ballot box

Kudos to David Fitzsimmons for his well written and insightful op-ed on the tyranny of the coming Republican-backed ban to all abortions in Arizona. He rightfully calls out Republicans for their hypocrisy in demanding their right to govern their bodies as far as not wearing masks during a pandemic, while calling for the ability to govern a woman's womb. However, he didn't go far enough. There is an answer and it comes in November. Vote out all Republicans. Then they might wake up to the fact that the vast majority of Americans want safe and legal abortions available in our country, and they need to stop trying to control women's bodies.