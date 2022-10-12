Letter: The anti-ad app

I am being barraged with repetitious political ads at what seems like an unprecedented volume. The half-truths, total lies, outrageous exaggerations and unsubstantiated attacks are so obviously over the top, it is a wonder that they are even effective. They certainly are not persuasive to me. What I want is for some kid or genius to sell me an app so that once I vote early, that from then until election day, it blocks out all of these ads. Somebody could make a fortune on this.