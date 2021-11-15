Letter: The Antivaxxers Win

Back in September I had a letter printed here saying because of antivaxxers catching Covid and filling our hospital beds past capacity that necessary surgery for my wife was delayed about 10 days before a bed could be found. Once moved, the procedures were done. However, the delay caused or accelerated a cascade of more medical problems.
I would need to write a book (and may someday) to put forth all that happen. November 10th at 5:45 am she died after suffering for more that 60 days. Although the cause of death will be in other medical terms, she was killed by Covid because of the actions of anti-vaxxers.
The current daily infection Covid data in Arizona sometimes exceeds the highest rates in the past. There is a coming death toll from Covid because people haven't gotten their normal health care and preventive measures because of Covid fears.
William Hewes
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.