 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Antivaxxers Win
View Comments

Letter: The Antivaxxers Win

  • Comments

Back in September I had a letter printed here saying because of antivaxxers catching Covid and filling our hospital beds past capacity that necessary surgery for my wife was delayed about 10 days before a bed could be found. Once moved, the procedures were done. However, the delay caused or accelerated a cascade of more medical problems.

I would need to write a book (and may someday) to put forth all that happen. November 10th at 5:45 am she died after suffering for more that 60 days. Although the cause of death will be in other medical terms, she was killed by Covid because of the actions of anti-vaxxers.

The current daily infection Covid data in Arizona sometimes exceeds the highest rates in the past. There is a coming death toll from Covid because people haven't gotten their normal health care and preventive measures because of Covid fears.

William Hewes

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Local-issues

Letter: Police action

Regarding Tim Steller article 11/28/21. This police incident was horrific. This officer had absolutely no reason to take these women down. I j…

Local-issues

Letter: The Loop

I walk the Loop for my health. However, lately I feel that I am taking my life in my hands because of fast riding bicyclists.

Local-issues

Letter: Civility now

Reading comments in “Letters” and “More Letters” from records of 2004, I was struck by some writer’s lack of “civility.” Generally speaking, i…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News