Letter: The Arizona Daily Star

Editor,
We should choose democracy over authoritarianism and wonder about hedge funds that seek to purchase local newspapers and candidates for public office.
Alden Hedge fund has already consumed many local newspapers across the nation, gave north of 50 million dollars to Donald Trump's victory fund, and is now poised to take over the last remaining chain of independent newspapers, Lee Enterprises, which includes the Arizona Daily Star.
Another hedge fund founder and venture capitalist, Peter Thiel, donated big bucks to Trump and supports Trump in 2024, is now financing U.S. Senate candidates across the nation including Arizona Republican Senate candidate, Blake Masters.
The First Amendment protects a free press. The Founders knew that an informed, educated populace was essential to democracy. Hedge funds believe in profits over democracy. To them, a free press and fair elections are a threat to be controlled by purchasing them.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
