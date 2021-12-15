 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Arizona Daily Star
View Comments

Letter: The Arizona Daily Star

  • Comments

Editor,

We should choose democracy over authoritarianism and wonder about hedge funds that seek to purchase local newspapers and candidates for public office.

Alden Hedge fund has already consumed many local newspapers across the nation, gave north of 50 million dollars to Donald Trump's victory fund, and is now poised to take over the last remaining chain of independent newspapers, Lee Enterprises, which includes the Arizona Daily Star.

Another hedge fund founder and venture capitalist, Peter Thiel, donated big bucks to Trump and supports Trump in 2024, is now financing U.S. Senate candidates across the nation including Arizona Republican Senate candidate, Blake Masters.

The First Amendment protects a free press. The Founders knew that an informed, educated populace was essential to democracy. Hedge funds believe in profits over democracy. To them, a free press and fair elections are a threat to be controlled by purchasing them.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Water Shortage

I am a Tucsonan born and raised and a college student here at Pima. I have concerns regarding the water shortage. Climate situation has our st…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News