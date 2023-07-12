Oh look. Another woke Tucson Opinion piece (July 5). This time, K. Bethel has deemed it is now OK for all of us ignorant masses to display the American flag. Just another condescending, presumptive missive written to attack a "particular political party". Perhaps Bethel should climb down from her elitist soapbox, stop stereotyping people to fit her political narrative and then maybe she'll see she's nothing more than another conservative-hating narcissist.