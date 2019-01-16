Re: the Jan. 16 letter to the editor "The asphalt jungle is ruining Tucson."
I concur heartily with the observations about the proliferating malady of ever more and wider traffic lanes throughout the city at the great expense of historic urban scale, landscapes, livability, walkability, and most painfully to this observer, historic buildings, landmarks and streetscapes that have, to this point, defined and characterized much of what was an attractive desert community.
I have recently returned to my adoptive hometown after a 45-year professional sojourn in the west and am equally dismayed at the scope and impact of these destructive trends. Growth, development, and redevelopment are all part of the renewed vitality essential to the life and health of the new organism known as Tucson. But I urge, and hope deeply, that city officials and planners will insist upon a more balanced, user friendly and life sustaining policy and philosophy to guide future decisions about the health and welfare of our shared urban environment and home. I am wiling to help.
Richard Bierce
Northeast side
