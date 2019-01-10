My husband and I just moved back to Tucson after being away for 17 years. I always loved Tucson, but it has changed. Almost every road now is a a six-lane-plus freeway, and the few roads that are not yet six lanes are all scheduled for widening! The road lanes are all at least 12-feet wide, and wider — which is standard used for highways. (Lanes for local roads should only be 10-11 feet wide.)
Studies show that such wide lanes are not safer, as road engineers would reflexively respond, because they encourage high speed, retain heat, and make it extremely uncomfortable and unsafe for pedestrians to cross such huge expanses. Such huge, fast, ugly roads have destroyed the intimacy and charm that used to be Tucson.
Christine Schwamberger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.