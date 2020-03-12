Letter: The Audacity of TEP
Letter: The Audacity of TEP

Re: the March 7 article "TEP's plan to run highvoltage lines near UA stirs up anxieties."

Joe Barrios of TEP suggests that local neighborhoods pay for Banner’s electrical needs with a “special taxing district” for burying power lines. The sheer audacity of TEP. Instead of charging Banner who requires more power from the proposed 110 foot power lines they propose taxing us. TEP doesn’t want to pay, they want more profits for shareholders, Banner doesn’t want to pay for it but it’s the cost of doing business. If you needed more power TEP would surely make you pay.

Mark Ziska

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

