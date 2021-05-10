 Skip to main content
Letter: The AZ Daily Star entrenched in its structural racial "inequalities"
Letter: The AZ Daily Star entrenched in its structural racial "inequalities"

The AZ Daily Star is a Democrat progressive biased publication. They are entrenched in structural racial "inequalities." A few weeks ago, the Star's Tony Davis did a story of how south Tucson, inhabited by more Latinos, is hotter and drier than the rest of the metro, especially the northwest side, blaming it on structural racial "inequalities", instead of topography and chosen lifestyles. Now another story by the Star's Alex Devoid blaming the same inequalities for minorities, especially Latinos in Arizona, having a lower percentage of being vaccinated for Covid. No consideration that the reasons for it might be cultural in nature. Throughout the whole Covid pandemic, Tucson's south side has been the hot spot for virus infections. Again, the Star blamed racial and economic "inequalities" instead of cultural reasons or personal responsibility. The Covid vaccines have been available to all over age 16 since mid March. Nobody has been kept from getting them. The AZ Star, as progressives, is entrenched in their "structural inequalities" arguments to justify minority population issues.

Paula Martin

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

