Letter: The AZ Daily Star is unworthy of public trust

The AZ Daily Star with its Democrat endorsements at the state and federal level proves their political bias and being unworthy of public trust. How can you believe anything the Star publishes when you know it has a liberal Democrat bias? Just look how they have done hateful stories by Tim Steller about President Trump, the thousands of Letters to the Editor published daily over four years containing hate for Trump, David Fitzsimmons' almost daily hateful cartoons featuring Trump, multiple anti-border wall stories done by Curt Prendergast, etc. All done from a liberal biased viewpoint. The Star fact checked McSally's ads against Kelly, but not vice versa. They claimed Kelly would be independent thinking as a Senator with no evidence of that. They easily could have endorsed McSally's candidacy to give Arizonans an equal and balanced say in the Senate, but no. They did no further investigation into Representatives Grijalva's or Kirkpatrick's reported alcohol problems. The politically Democrat liberal biased AZ Daily Star is unworthy of public trust.
Doug Lawrence
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!