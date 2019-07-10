I live on property bordering Saguaro National Park East and have fond memories of the years I spent working on and running the fire crew at Manning Camp. Thankfully, I will not be directly affected by the traffic, light and noise pollution, etc.. that will ensue from construction of the "bike ranch," (motel) immediately outside the park entrance.
This travesty will, however, eventually impact every park neighbor and visitor and most importantly, the ecological integrity of the park itself. This is the beginning of the end for the buffer zone that has protected the park from urban encroachment for many years.
I therefore humbly suggest that El Cortijo LLC, the investment group behind this debacle, should rename themselves Los Venidos LLC , (the sell outs) , in recognition of Board of Supervisors' Ramon Valadez's and Saguaro Superintendent Leah McGinnis' support. It is only fair that they receive the recognition they so richly deserve.
John Higgins
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.