Letter: The Best Clown Car Ever

Hamadeh wants to be our attorney general but does not know how to file a lawsuit. Masters loses soundly so he is named to a Republican steering committee for 2024 elections (do as I say, not as I do?). Have we heard from Kimberly Yee? Why not? How about the guys over there in Cochise county? The second coming of the Know Nothing Party? Let them negate their votes and throw Horne and Ciscomani down the storm drain. Finchem? Lake? Ever hear the saying "when you are at the bottom of a deep deep hole with no ladder it's time to stop digging".

The Arizona Republican party makes the Barnum and Bailey Clown Car look like an English Royal Coronation.

Timothy Canny

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

