Re: the July 25 online letter "Our wildlife needs true, respectful champions."
Believe me when I say that nobody appreciates and values our natural resources more than hunters and anglers. Each season AZGFD carefully counts animals in the field. This count them informs tags that are issued for each hunting area. Places with fewer animals typically get fewer tags the whole purpose is rooted in wildlife conservation. Without hunting to thin herds, bears, deer, elk, and other animals are vulnerable to higher competition for resources, leading to a higher starvation rate for these animals.
Hunters and anglers understands this, and we take our role very seriously. It's why we strive for humane takes and abide by rules of the hunt that Game and Fish sets out. It's why we abhor those who poach - they aren't hunters. They're criminals. Bravo to Game and Fish, by the way, for doing an amazing job with the extremely limited resources they have (they don't receive any tax payer finds for their work. It's funded from hunting/fishing licenses and outdoor gear. Keep up the good work!
Alex Gutierrez
Northwest side
