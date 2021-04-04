Letter: The Big Lie Ad Infinitum

The Arizona senate led by Karen Fann is about to spend hundreds of thousands of our tax dollars to investigate the state election results using a hand count and machine examinations already performed and upheld by state courts. In addition they have hired a corporation headed by a CEO who has promoted the "Big Lie" and others (Qanon) on the internet in posts which have been deleted, but uncovered by the press. If this fishing expedition fails to agree with their beliefs what then, more investigation? If it does, then who else can possibly believe it was a fair investigation. Stop wasting our taxes and park your caboose some where in another state.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.