Letter: The big mistake
Letter: The big mistake

So the US unemployment number is abysmal, people are being evicted (or threatened with eviction), food banks are being used to stave off starvation by people who were not food insecure in January 2020.

Yet Germany's citizens have not had the same experience. It would be worth it to explore how Germany handled their economic distress. Instead of throwing trillions of euros up in the air to land in the pockets of who ever happens to catch them (including dead people), Germany took payroll records and and distributed money to employers to continue paying their employees. What a novel idea! Just continue the system that is already in place, even if the business is shuttered. Those employed before the virus continue receiving a paycheck. The previously unemployed continue getting unemployment benefits.

And that, my friends, is the Big Mistake the US made which has decimated our economy.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

