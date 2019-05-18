Building directly across from the entrance to the Saguaro Park is a recipe for deadly accidents. Frequenting the Park for 6 decades, I've seen a huge increase in traffic on Old Spanish Trail that will exponentially grow with the thousands of new homes slated for Rocking K Ranch. The safety issue of hundreds of bikers a day using up to 50 MPH area roads should be of paramount concern. Inevitably bikers will want to experience not just the 8 mile Park Loop but the 131 mile Bike Loop surrounding Tucson, a long distance away. It would be safer and much less impactful to build closer to the larger loop.
Supporters are turning a blind eye to destroying animal corridors, disturbing predatory bird activities with additional night sky light and the outdoor noise from a hundred people on vacation once biking is over. How unfair to existing neighbors who built their dream homes decades ago for the peace and quiet and assurance that a project like this would never occur.
Filomena Blankenship
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.