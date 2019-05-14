Having lived in Tucson for over thirty years, and having ridden my first lap (of hundreds) around the Saguaro National Park the week I moved to Tucson in 1987, I share my hope that the Board of Supervisors approves the Bike Ranch. This is a wonderful project that will bring positive publicity, health-oriented upscale visitors, and significant tourism dollars to the Tucson community.
As a preventive health physician, I know the value of promoting healthy lifestyles. My family rides, runs and hikes the eastside of Tucson on a near daily basis. We live a little over a mile from the proposed site of the Bike Ranch, and there is no way that I would support a development such as the Bike Ranch if I thought that it would negatively impact our experiences here, or anywhere in the city. Despite what the detractors state, there are many eastside residents that support the Bike Ranch. It will be a fantastic addition to our neighborhood!
R Mark Russell, MD
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.