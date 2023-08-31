Then I read Howard Fisher’s accounting of the cost of Ducey’s storage container debacle wherein illegal immigrants were to be kept from crossing our border by lining and stacking up these containers over approximately 11 measly miles of the Arizona--Mexico border. Fisher breaks it down: $2.1 million + $95 million + $66 million = $163 million at a minimum. Guess who picked up the tab? We Arizona taxpayers, of course. And that’s not even considering the remediation that will be necessary to restore the disrupted land where the containers sat. Gee, I wonder what else could have been done with that $163 million. I might suggest raising teachers’ salaries so they don’t leave the profession.