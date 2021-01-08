Letter: The Border Wall

Tim Steller is calling for the restoration of environmental damage caused by Customs and Border Protections' border wall (Arizona Daily Star Dec. 27). How does one restore lives lost due to CBP negligence?
As reported by Humane Borders, so far this year the bodies of 87 migrants have been found on the Tohono O'dham Indian Reservation.
Last summer CBP awarded a $26 million contract to Integrated Fixed Towers on the reservation. These towers were said to have the "the ability to detect, track, identify and classify movement on the border."
AJune 12, 2017, Special Report by the Department of Homeland Security (OIG-17-70-SR) found that these towers were not tested to "identify how effective and reliable a system is in meeting its operational requirements in its intended environment."
CBP was aware of these failures - as well as technology called linear ground detection systems that could have mitigated them. This was not done.
Glenn Spencer
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.