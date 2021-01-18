Letter: The Border Wall

As the leader of The Tucson Chapter of the national organization Great Old Broads for Wilderness I am concerned about the environmental damage the border wall has made to the environment that can not be reversed. The wall blocks 93 vulnerable species of desert wildlife from crossing. These are the paths they have been crossing for generations. Everything from small animals like snakes, toads and rabbits to larger animals javelinas, Jaguars and big horn sheep. They are now stopped by the wall and some die there.
I am calling on President Elect Biden to keep his promise “not one more foot” and to cancel all border wall construction and border wall construction contracts.
Fran Krackow
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.