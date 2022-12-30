Letter: The Border

I note in your paper news of Gov Ducey's freight container wall being put up along the border between Mexico and the United States in southern Arizona This $95 million boondoggle is destroying our habitat, destroying animal migration routes, doing devastating damage for no discernable reason but to play politics with the environment. Folks are gathering there in protest. And well we should. While our schools and other essential programs go underfunded, up goes this ugly scar. Take heed. Take time to help stop this descration.