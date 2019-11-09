Ironic that our head coach finds fault with his other coaches (that he hired) and our players. His recent comment
'When things happen the way they've happened the last few weeks, it's important to stick together and be a team." Tell that to Marcel Yates. The reason that we are getting beaten is because the other teams have better players. To their credit, our players are trying their best. The Head Coach is responsible for recruiting and, obviously, we are not up to par with the rest of the PAC12. I'd cut Sumlin some slack if he would accept some responsibility instead of "passing the buck" and pointing fingers elsewhere. The buck stops with him.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
